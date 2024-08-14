One person critically injured in crash on Hawke’s Bay Expressway

One person has been critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

The Hawke’s Bay Expressway is closed after one person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Police were called to the crash on SH2, near the Kennedy Road off-ramp, around 12pm and traffic diversions were put in place.

Hato Hone St John responded to the crash with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

“One patient was assessed at the scene and was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition.”

A police spokesperson said at 1pm motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.