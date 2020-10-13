One person burned in back yard fire in Napier

One person sustained burns during a fire in the back yard of a house in Napier. Photo / File

One person sustained burns during a fire in the back yard of a house in Napier on Tuesday afternoon.

One fire truck, an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to the fire on Perry Cres, in the Napier suburb of Greenmeadows, about 2.47pm on Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a person at the property sustained burns from the fire.

"It appears to be a rubbish fire of some sort in the back yard of the house," the spokeswoman said.

A St John Ambulance said the severity of the injuries is not yet known.

MORE TO COME