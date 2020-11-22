One person airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Takapau, CHB

One person extricated after car rolls in Takapau, Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a car rolled in Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash on Fraser Rd, Takapau, about 6.04am on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one person was trapped after a vehicle rolled.

Fire crews from Takapau and Waipukurau attended the scene and removed one person from a crashed vehicle.

Police said one person was transported by helicopter to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman said there were no blockages to the road.

The incident comes less than four months after a person died following a crash in Takapau in Central Hawke's Bay on July 30.

Another person was also seriously injured after a nose to tail crash on the Hawke's By Expressway on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash in Waiohiki, Hastings, about 4.51pm on Sunday.

Nobody was trapped, but a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person in a serious condition was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Police said the southbound lane of the Hawke's Bay Expressway was blocked periodically.

Three fire trucks and two ambulances attended the scene.