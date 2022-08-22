Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

'One-off mechanical failure': Affco regretful about river discharges that landed it $138K fine

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing
3 mins to read
The Wairoa River and and the Affco plant two years after the Talley Group's 2010 takeover of the company. Photo / NZME

The Wairoa River and and the Affco plant two years after the Talley Group's 2010 takeover of the company. Photo / NZME

Meat processing giant Affco New Zealand is confident it has taken all steps necessary to prevent a recurrence of Wairoa River discharges which led to it being fined $138,000.

The fine was imposed in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.