One man injured after reports of gunshots in Maraenui

A police vehicle on Geddis Ave between Noble St and Bledisloe Rd. after what locals say were shots fired about 4.15pm. Photo / Doug Laing

Suspected gunshots have rung out in two Napier suburbs on Monday.

A man had a non-life-threatening injury to his leg following reports of gunshots near Geddis Ave in Maraenui.

A Geddis Ave resident told Hawke's Bay Today what sounded like two single shots were heard about 4.15pm.

A police spokesperson said police reports of gunshots in the area shortly after 4pm.

The spokesperson said officers located the man being treated for his injury at the local medical centre.

Police have a presence in the area and are working to establish how the man came to be injured.

Residents in the Napier suburb of Tamatea earlier had their sleep disrupted by what many thought were gunshots early on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said the police were notified of shots heard on Leicester Ave at 5am.

The spokesperson said police attended and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances, including if indeed a gun was fired.

Several Napier residents took to social media to ask if others had heard the 'shooting'.

"Surprised that no one is talking about the shooting this morning. Around 5am. Either on Leicester St or Rochester St. About 5 or 6 shots fired. Anyone else hear it? There was a definite drive off after they had been fired too," one post read.

Other posts suggested that the sounds residents heard could have been backfiring from a car or motorcycle.