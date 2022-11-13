One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree on Allan Berry Ave, Napier, on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree in a reserve beside a children's playground in Napier on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the incident on Allen Berry Ave, Pirimai, around 10.30am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said St John assessed and treated one person with serious injuries and transported them to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The police spokesperson said there was no road blockage, and Napier City Council was advised of damage to Allen Berry Ave reserve.

The police spokesperson said police were notified of another incident a short time earlier, where a vehicle crashed into a building on Lee Rd, Taradale, around 10.20am.

The Hato Hone St John spokesperson said St John assessed and treated one person with minor injuries at the scene.