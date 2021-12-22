One critically injured following serious crash on Hawke's Bay Expressway

Traffic snarled up along Meeanee Rd due to a serious crash on the Expressway. Photo Paul Taylor

Emergency services were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Hawke's Bay expressway today.

The crash happened on State Highway 2 between the Taradale on-ramp/off-ramp and the Tutaekuri Bridge at 12.45pm.

St John said one patient in a critical condition was treated and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Waka Kotahi has posted that the SH2 between Meeanee Road and Pakowhai Road is closed for up to four hours in both directions and diversions are in place at the site.

Police advise motorists to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible.

