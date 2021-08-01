One critically injured after two-car crash on State Highway 2, near Te Hauke

Emergency services were called to a two car crash on State Highway 2 about 1.15pm on Sunday. Photo / NZME

One person has received critical injuries after a crash involving two cars on State Highway 2, near Te Hauke.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash about 1.15pm where one person suffered serious injuries, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The northbound lane of SH2 was blocked due to the crash.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson confirmed one person in a critical condition and another with minor injuries were both taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

One person who was trapped had to be extricated out of the vehicle by firefighting crews from Otane.

One person was also seriously injured when their ute rolled into a ditch off SH2, near Eskdale, on Friday night.

The driver and sole occupant being transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital following the crash about 8.20pm.

It was one of several crashes emergency services responded to over the weekend, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Another person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital after a car rolled into a paddock off SH2, near Nuhaka, on Saturday morning.

The sole occupant reportedly suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Wairoa Health following the 8.15am crash. There were no reports of blockages.

One person was also moderately injured following a two-car crash on Montgomery St, Raureka, Hastings, about 1.45pm on Saturday.

One of the cars hit a fence, partially blocking the road for more than an hour.

