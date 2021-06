One person has been arrested after a search warrant execution on Alexander Ave, Onekawa, on Monday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has been arrested after a search warrant execution on Alexander Ave, Onekawa, on Monday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has been taken into custody after a search warrant at an address in Onekawa, Napier.

Armed police were spotted outside the Alexander Ave address around 3pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed one person was in custody. It was unclear if charges were set to follow, she said.