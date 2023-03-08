Social Credit Party leader Chris Leitch, from Northland, died at the start of this year following a long battle with cancer, leaving "a big hole". Photo / Stuart Munro

Once a political force during the 1960s to 1980s, the New Zealand Social Credit Party has deregistered as a party and plans to rebrand in the future.

The party was deregistered last month following the death of its leader Chris Leitch, and also due to membership numbers dipping below 500.

It plans to register under a new name in 2024, but will not take part in this year’s election.

“To deregister a party does not mean it ceases to exist,” party president Gloria Bruni said.

“This party is certainly not going to cease to exist, we just want the opportunity to come back in better form for our 70th anniversary in 2024.

“We will come back with a different name, and we are forced to do that because of the Chinese Communist Party and their use and abuse of the term ‘social credit’.”

The Social Credit Party began in 1953 and was successful in getting four MPs into Parliament over six terms during the 1960s to 1980s.

The party won an impressive 20 per cent share of votes during the 1981 general election.

The party has been rebranded over the years, but switched back to its original name, the New Zealand Social Credit Party, in 2018.

Bruni said the death of leader Leitch “leaves a really big hole”, and the party’s membership numbers dipped below 500 last month.

“The question of registration has to do with the number of members.

“There is a statutory obligation to have no fewer than 500 members, and when in-party membership drops below 500, the party secretary is obliged to notify the Electoral Commission, and the Electoral Commission is obliged to deregister the party.”