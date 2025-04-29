“Inspiration came from the enthusiasm of the team, but the bigger picture was connecting youth to their community, closing some generation gaps along the way,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Writer and podcaster Mia Sutherland, 17, is proof that the goal has been reached.

When she sat down with Enid, in her 80s, from Cycling without Age in Napier, the interview was a bridge between generations, almost 70 years apart.

Sutherland, who was part of the crew that started the project, says it has been transformative.

“I see this experience providing nothing but positive effects on my future life and career.”

Mia Sutherland interviews Enid, with navigator Dawn, for a story bridging generations through Cycling Without Age.

Now, the seasonal newspaper that delivers 2500 copies across the Hastings community also has a podcast, which won the Youth Broadcast 2024, a Radio Hawke’s Bay annual award.

Each year, the project brings fresh faces into the team, with senior students mentoring newcomers in writing, interviewing, and photographing.

Edward Roberts, 17, first heard about Happy Bay News through Facebook while looking for ways to meet new people during his Te Kura studies.

“Being part of the team has allowed me to improve my photography skills whilst simultaneously giving me a place to socialise and meet new people,” he said.

Roberts said the project has helped him gain real-world skills and build confidence.

“My favourite story to work on has to be the Re-source story. It was my first true portrait photography assignment, so I was a little bit nervous, but Dewald Botha made it so easy.”

Edward Roberts (left) is pictured with Dewald Botha from Resource in his first commercial photo shoot with HBN.

Over the years, Happy Bay News has covered everything from mental health awareness campaigns to local music scenes, student life to community heroes.

Mentor and founder, Jeffares says the programme provides multiple skills for each involved and then turns into a community-focused project.

Some stories have opened unexpected doors.

After reviewing a show for the publication, team member Safiya was invited to become a regular reviewer for Hawke’s Bay Theatre.

“Giving youth opportunities like this is hugely encouraging and supportive,” Jeffares says.

For him, the goal remains simple: keep the platform running as long as it continues to give Hastings’ youth a creative, community-driven outlet.

“Happy Bay News will continue to be a ‘small but cool’ platform for all the community to enjoy.”

Free to the public, the paper is available online and at Hastings Libraries, community spaces in Camberley and Flaxmere, and various schools and businesses.

“Happy Bay News is open to any youth to join or even just share a story, aged 15-20 and living in Hastings District,” Jeffares says.