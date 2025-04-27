“But it helped me focus. He said you’re doing the right things, you’ve just got to stay focused. I was pretty close to shutting the doors.”
Before the pandemic, the business had seven staff and more than 600 clients on the books, from toddlers and mums to the oldest, a woman in her 70s who just wanted to swim in a pool while on holiday in the islands, glide up to the poolside bar and toast the moments of relaxation.
The numbers sank to about 300 after the cyclone, as people were unable to get to the pools. Business did not pick up much afterwards.
“You start to get self-doubt about what you’re doing, like why are our numbers not back up,” he says, as he looks forward to the recovery, but appreciating the economic difficulties that others face.
“We’re not there yet. We’re about half what we were before, but we are getting there.”
It keeps him going, keeps him focused: “This was her dream. Her passion was teaching.”
Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.