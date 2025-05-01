Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

On The Up: Every Bite - Celebrated Hawke’s Bay chefs cooking meals to prevent waste

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Uplifting stories showcasing success, inspiration and possibilities. Video / NZME

Everyone knows the feeling.

An embarrassing array of wilted greens, sprouting potatoes, overripe bananas and a cornucopia of other fruits and vegetables hiding at the back of your refrigerator or pantry.

It’s eventually destined for the landfill.

But before you let it rot to that point, or before you throw

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today