She said Zac and his dad returned to Napier to get a replacement Napier Sailing Club boat, which she says was older than her son.
They headed for Tauranga with dispensation for late registration, but still needing to rig the replacement.
Mission 1 accomplished, it was plain sailing on the water, and, with more than 50 young sailors in the fleet, Zac dominated the Year 7 boys class over three days.
It fulfilled the promise shown at national championships in the summer, winning him selection in a New Zealand Under 15 development squad for the Youth Sail NSW clinic and championships on Lake Macquarie, north of Sydney, on October 1-6.
Among other results available to Hawke’s Bay Today, schools were particularly dominant in canoe slaloms, including Willow Hambleton (Taradale Intermediate) winning the Year 7 girls event, and William Kilpatrick (Lindisfarne College), Alby Redmond (Lindisfarne College), and Cooper Hinde (Hastings Intermediate) filling the first 3 placings in the Year 7 boys event.
In the Year 8 events, Ollie Apatu (Hastings Intermediate) was the champion boy, and Taradale won the schools’ title.
