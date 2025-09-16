Advertisement
On The Up: Aims Games - Zac’s boat was blown off a trailer on a Hawke’s Bay highway, so he won gold sailing a borrowed one

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Hereworth School pupil Zac Loader on the way to winning the Year 7 Boys sailing gold medal at the Aims Games last week, in a borrowed boat.

A Hawke’s Bay schoolboy overcame more than just the vagaries of the wind and sea in winning a gold yachting medal at the Aims Games in Tauranga.

It was the wind on land that was the issue for 12-year-old Hereworth School pupil Zac Loader.

His Optimist-class boat

