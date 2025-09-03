Aims Games tournament director Kelly Schischka said it was overwhelming trying to digest the news in the middle of tournament week.

“We might wait a few more days until we truly find space to celebrate this.

Aims Games 2024 hip-hop finals at Mercury Baypark Arena. Photo / Alex Cairns

“The incredible thing is that our 2025 games has already surpassed last year’s winning tournament, both in what we’ve been able to deliver for our athletes, and the vibe that’s been created in Tauranga this week.

“We’re beyond stoked and will be fiercely proud when this sinks in after Friday,” Schischka said.

Aims Games headed off several iconic events in the non-profit/community sector, including the Big Gay Out, the LUMA Light Festival, the New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival, Waikato Museum’s Waitangi Day Festival 2025 and the Kiwi Art Trail.

The statement said judges had noted the 2024 Aims tournament, which drew 12,600 entries, had again set an impressive benchmark.

Surfing at Aims Games. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media

“This event is all about inclusiveness, it’s about diversity and so much camaraderie ... it’s flawlessly delivered year-on-year and constantly evolving.

“The Aims Games has become a true right of passage for our rangatahi, and for grassroots sport.”

Zespri has recently committed to another three years as naming rights partner of the tournament.

Michael Fox, Zespri’s head of global public affairs, said he was “delighted” with the success of Aims.

“It’s such a professional, well-run event, but the aspect that resonates so much with us is the heart and soul behind it and the commitment to helping young people live happy, healthy lives.”

The awards comprised 17 categories, with Aims also making the final of the sports event of the year, won by Auckland’s round of the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix.

An economic impact study last year showed that visiting athletes, supporters and officials helped inject more than $8.78 million into Tauranga’s economy.

Full list of winners:

Arts, Cultural or Heritage Event of the Year 2025: Matariki Drone Show – Aronui Arts Festival Charitable Trust

Business Event of the Year 2025: Fieldays 2024 – New Zealand National Fieldays Society

Community or Not-for-Profit Event of the Year 2025 (under 3000 participants): Local Wild Food Festival – Whakatāne District Council

Community or Not-for-Profit Event of the Year 2025 (over 3000 participants): 2024 Zespri AIMS Games – AIMS Games Trust

Food, Beverage or Lifestyle Event of the Year 2025: Hastings Meatball Festival – Hastings District Council

Local Government Event of the Year 2025: Glow in the Park – Ashburton District

Council Major or Mega Event of the Year 2025: World Choir Games 2024 – New Zealand Choral Federation

Music Event of the Year 2025: SYNTHONY Festival – Duco Touring

Sports Event of the Year 2025: ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland 2025 – F50 League NZ Ltd

Venue of the Year 2025: Isaac Theatre Royal for the NZ Squash Open 2025

Supplier of the Year 2025: EPIC! Event Structures for Te Matatini

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year 2025: Ginger’s Pop-ups

Marketing or Creative of the Year 2025: Z Manu World Champs – Quantum Events

Technology Innovation of the Year 2025: Z Manu World Champs & ManuTech Judging Software – Quantum Events

Sustainability Initiative of the Year 2025: Ripe – The Wanaka Wine and Food Festival – Otago Event Planning

Emerging Industry Professional of the Year 2025: Nathan White – Otago Event Planning

Established Industry Professional of the Year 2025: Scott Rice – Quantum Events

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry 2025: Loren Aberhart

New Zealand’s Favourite Event 2025: World Choir Games 2024 – New Zealand Choral Federation