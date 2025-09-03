Camaraderie is one of the Aims Games' core aspects, the event's organisers say. Photo / Zach Quin/blinkshot Photography
Zespri Aims Games organisers are “beyond stoked” and “fiercely proud” at the event winning a national award – right in the middle of the massive week-long tournament.
The annual intermediate-aged sports tournament in Tauranga was recognised at the NZEA New Zealand Event Awards in Hamilton last night, winning theBest Non-Profit or Community Event (over 3000 participants) for the 2024 games, a statement on behalf of the tournament said today.
Other Bay of Plenty winners included the Aronui Arts Festival Charitable Trust Matariki Drone Show for Arts, Cultural or Heritage Event of the Year, and the Whakatāne District Council-run Local Wild Food Festival took out the Community or Not-for-Profit Event of the Year (under 3000 participants).
Aims Games tournament director Kelly Schischka said it was overwhelming trying to digest the news in the middle of tournament week.
“We might wait a few more days until we truly find space to celebrate this.
“The incredible thing is that our 2025 games has already surpassed last year’s winning tournament, both in what we’ve been able to deliver for our athletes, and the vibe that’s been created in Tauranga this week.
“We’re beyond stoked and will be fiercely proud when this sinks in after Friday,” Schischka said.
Aims Games headed off several iconic events in the non-profit/community sector, including the Big Gay Out, the LUMA Light Festival, the New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival, Waikato Museum’s Waitangi Day Festival 2025 and the Kiwi Art Trail.
The statement said judges had noted the 2024 Aims tournament, which drew 12,600 entries, had again set an impressive benchmark.
“This event is all about inclusiveness, it’s about diversity and so much camaraderie ... it’s flawlessly delivered year-on-year and constantly evolving.
“The Aims Games has become a true right of passage for our rangatahi, and for grassroots sport.”
Zespri has recently committed to another three years as naming rights partner of the tournament.
Michael Fox, Zespri’s head of global public affairs, said he was “delighted” with the success of Aims.
“It’s such a professional, well-run event, but the aspect that resonates so much with us is the heart and soul behind it and the commitment to helping young people live happy, healthy lives.”
The awards comprised 17 categories, with Aims also making the final of the sports event of the year, won by Auckland’s round of the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix.
An economic impact study last year showed that visiting athletes, supporters and officials helped inject more than $8.78 million into Tauranga’s economy.