Hastings kura kaupapa blazes te reo trail at the Aims Games

By Zoe Hunter
Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The crew from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu unleash their routine during the hip hop competition at the Zespri Aims Games. Photos / Alan Gibson

In a world where hip-hop is often danced to the beats of rap artists such as Missy Elliott and Scribe, one Aims Games crew flipped the script this year, performing to music entirely in Te Reo Māori.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu ditched the

