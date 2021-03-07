Obituary: Tribute for 'charismatic' former Magpie Gerry Stone

Gerry Stone takes a swing at a Ranfurly Shield reunion golf tournament held at Napier Golf Club in 2006. Photo File

For the ever-decreasing members of the Hawke's Bay Rugby team that won the Ranfurly Shield from Waikato in 1966, it was a feeling of heartfelt dismay to hear of the death of Gerry Stone who had played in that winning team.

Gerry was an egalitarian, charismatic, good guy, admired and respected by all his rugby associates and his veterinarian partners and clients. My involvement with Gerry went back to our secondary school days when he played for the Sacred Heart 1st XV and I for Hamilton Boy's High over a two-year period. He was outstanding in their victory in our first year as a fast, hard-tackling number eight off the lineout. We were successful the following season when we both captained our respective teams.

In introducing Gerry to two of my grandsons who both go to Sacred Heart, I said Gerry who had been head prefect and captained the 1st XV and 1st IX was a role model they should aspire to try and emulate.

After leaving school Gerry attended Sydney University to acquire his veterinary degree and was selected and played for Australian Universities and New South Wales. That was no mean feat because the team had three other loose forwards who played then or later for the Wallabies.

Even more important than acquiring his veterinarian qualifications Gerry met Jennie his wife to be who was a fellow student and whom he married in1962. They came back to New Zealand to commence life as vets and to live in Dannevirke.

His contribution to Dannevirke and Hawke's Bay rugby was immense, culminating in winning the Ranfurly Shield in 1966 and also drawing with the British Lions 11-all in a match where Gerry had an outstanding game. Joe Jacob's epic remarks "We Wuzz Robbed" were oh so true.

Gerry and Jennie raised seven children, William, Edward, Charlie, Mathew, Prudence, Mary-Anne, and Daniel. It was and is a wonderful family with sound values, and an ethical framework of love, affection, and good humour. Unfortunately, Edward was lost at the early age of 21. Gerry is survived by his wife, their six children and 15 grandchildren all highly intelligent and achievement-oriented and a source of great pride.

The words of Greek Philosopher Pericles are an appropriate summation of Gerry's life and the positive impact he had on family and friends.

"What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others."

Gerry's legacy is a loving wife and family and the numerous friends who will miss him.

- Tom Johnson