Mike Olsen, 75, died after a short illness. Photo / Supplied

Mike Olsen was a "good bloke" and was well regarded in the Dannevirke community, according to those who knew him well.

The former deputy mayor of Dannevirke Borough Council died in Kapiti on January 21 after a short illness.

Originally from Pahiatua, at the age of 23 he took over his father's Four Square and according to Foodstuffs, became a partner in Pahiatua New World.

When he was 27, he became the youngest ever board director for Foodstuffs Wellington.

He came to Dannevirke in 1978, taking over the Holden Place Discounter and opening the first New World in March the same year.

Mike Olsen was the first owner of Dannevirke New World when it opened in 1978. Photo / Supplied

He ran both stores until 1990, when they were both sold, and moved to the Kapiti Coast.

Mike Brown, a former town clerk, knew Olsen through his time on the Dannevirke Borough Council.

He said Olsen was a very astute businessman and those skills were brought on to the council.

"He was a really good bloke to deal with. Everybody got on well with him."

Brown said when Olsen, who served as deputy mayor, spoke people listened to what he had to say because of the common sense behind it.

"It wasn't emotive or anything like that."

Where some had got into politics for the prestige, that wasn't Olsen, he said.

"Mike was there because there was a job to be done and he knew how to do it and he wanted to get a good result."

The fact that Olsen also built Dannevirke's first "decent" supermarket made a huge impact on the town.

"He made a big difference."

Brown said Olsen was an enterprising man who looked after his staff very well, and they in turn were loyal to him.

After his move to Kapiti, it wasn't long before he was asked to take over the management of the then new Pak'nSave, which he bought in 1993 to become the owner-operator.

Foodstuffs CEO Chris Quin said in an obituary circulated around the company that Olsen led the store through "a season of significant growth".

He also developed strong connections between the store and community.

Quin said Olsen was heavily involved in the community outside of his stores, joining the Kapiti Coast Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, and setting up a fund with the Nikau Foundation.

He said Olsen was actively involved in supporting local and national causes and would often do so quietly or anonymously.

"[He] was a strong believer in the responsibility of business owners to their communities and doing what you can to make it a better place for people to live."

Olsen was also involved with Club Vista at Paraparaumu Beach. The club sent out a message to members on his passing.

"Mike was the driving force in 2015 and onwards of the successful amalgamation between the Kapiti Club Inc and Paraparaumu Memorial RSA.

"Mike had served Club Vista for the past six years, given countless voluntary hours of his time, entrepreneurial skills and business acumen which has been a huge contribution to the successful club that we have today.

"Mike was a very gifted and giving man, and his guidance, drive and mischievous personality will be sadly missed."

Mike Olsen was farewelled at a service on January 25. He was 75. He's survived by his wife Margaret, three children and grandchildren.