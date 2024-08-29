NZTA is considering tolling Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway and two other new roads.

Group general manager transport services at NZTA Brett Gliddon said the consultation material would detail the potential toll rates for light and heavy vehicles for each of the roads and travel-time savings for drivers and freight vehicles.

“After the public has had an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposals, all of the submissions and feedback collected will be summarised, providing insights into the level of community support for the proposed tolling schemes in each region.”

He said the NZTA board would consider the results of the consultation and then may recommend tolling to the minister.

The final decision on whether or not to toll each road rests with Cabinet on the recommendation of Brown.

“The National Land Transport Fund is under increasing pressure to fund transport improvements and increasing road maintenance costs across the country.”

Tolling provides an opportunity for an additional source of revenue to support major infrastructure projects, bringing efficiency, safety, and resiliency benefits to the transport network.

“NZTA assesses all new state highways and significant upgrades to existing state highways for tolling suitability.”

He said revenue from tolling the highways could provide another funding option for building, maintenance, operations of road infrastructure, reducing reliance on the fund and protecting existing funding for other investment in the transport system.

“The Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024 introduces a new expectation for the NZTA to consider tolling to support the construction and maintenance of all new roads, including the roads of national significance.

Gliddon said the Government has been clear that it will support all recommendations by the NZTA to toll roads and tolling would play a key role in the delivery of roads of national and regional significance, as part of a wider package of transport revenue and investment tools.

Revenue from tolling must be used for costs associated with the new road from which it is collected, and can be used for activities associated with the planning, design, construction, operations, or maintenance of the road, and may include repayment of loans for building the road.



