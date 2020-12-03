NZs top polo player's return to Hawke's Bay for Wine Country Cup

Jonny Coddington with 5-year-old polo pony Lucky at practice chukkas before the Apatu Farms Wine Country Cup. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay polo season gallops into action this weekend with some of New Zealand's highest-rated players competing in the Apatu Farms Wine Country Cup.

Six teams will be charging down the pitch for the cup in the six-goal tournament, which is set to start on Friday afternoon at Elwood Park.

The tournament comprises of teams with a minimum of one player with a five-goal handicap.

New Zealand's top-ranked player John Paul Clarkin will be in action.

Clarkin, known as JP, currently plays off a seven-goal handicap and will be playing for Grochem as they look to claim the cup.

But, Hawke's Bay five-goal Lunn Associates player Jonny Coddington said there are no clear cut favourites heading into the competition.

"I can't pick who is going to be in the final this year. There are some really tough teams with quite a few good players in all of them," he said.

"Obviously it'll be hard against JP - I've actually only played against him three times so I'm looking forward to potentially playing against his team this weekend."

Coddington's team this weekend includes his wife Lucy Coddington, Wilson Kururangi and Ann-Marie Cavanagh.

Jonny Coddington playing at last year's Savile Cup tournament, Elwood Park, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Clarkin will be playing alongside Dan Coddington, Jonty Apatu and Kylie Ebbett.

Coddington arrived back in New Zealand just over a month ago, after playing in England for their summer season.

He said his nine-strong string of horses are fully fit and ready to go, even after a delayed arrival back to New Zealand and a two-week quarantine stint.

Due to immigration restrictions, polo yards have struggled to get their usual grooms as many come on a working holiday visa.

Coddington said he and Clarkin had planned to bring their English grooms over for the season, but have had to find and train locals for the job.

Grochem will be playing against a team named Waipawa Butcher, which comprises five-goal Craig Wilson, Simon McDonald, Pete Hyslop and Fred Coates, at 1pm.

Versatile will face BM Accounting at 2pm, while Lunn Associates are up against VS Equine at 3pm.

The cup final is due to start at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Hawke's Bay Polo Club will be hosting a luncheon on Sunday to watch all the finals action.

There will also be a low-goal competition and a minus section running throughout the weekend.