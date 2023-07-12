Odin the golden labrador, last year's Top Office Dog, spends his days keeping Aria Gardens rest home residents company.

Did you know, if there’s a dog in the office 60 per cent of the staff are more likely to choose to come into the office over working remotely? A new poll conducted by Frog Recruitment tells us so.

As entries open for the eighth annual Frog Recruitment Top Office Dog competition, the recruitment company has also released its poll of 1993 Kiwi workers, highlighting the New Zealand workforce’s ongoing affection for and support of dogs in the workplace.

While Hawke’s Bay has never had a dog win, it has had a few come close, with 11 making it through to the final stages last year.

One of those was Ted the therapy dog, who was entered into the Top Dog with a Job category.

Ted, a German wirehaired pointe, would spend three days a week in a classroom listening to individuals and small groups of children read.

Havelock North Primary student Thomas working on his reading skills with Ted the German wirehaired pointer listening intently. Photo / Supplied

With Ted and his special red scarf and beanbag, the children were more confident to read, felt more comfortable and were motivated. While he also provided tactile enjoyment and a non-judgmental audience for these developing readers.

However, if you don’t think your dog can live up to Ted don’t worry, dogs of all types, sizes and job descriptions are entered into the NZ Top Office Dog competition each year.

A spokesperson from Frog Recruitment explained that because the Top Dog comp is a feel-good competition to celebrate our furry best friends and shed light on the positive impacts they have on our lives and on our mental health, it is a great competition for Hawke’s Bay dog owners to get behind.

They said, “2023 has been an extra challenging year for so many in Hawke’s Bay; there is bound to be many loving dogs making a positive difference to the lives of people in your community on a daily basis.

“We want to hear about the impact that those canine companions are having on humans in their workplace and celebrate them.”

If you think your working or office dog could be the one to win it for Hawke’s Bay, there are three New Zealand’s Top Office Dog categories to enter:

New Zealand’s Top Dog with a Job

New Zealand’s Top Home Office Dog – a people’s choice category

New Zealand’s Top Office Dog

Furry friends have become more prominent in Kiwis’ working lives as more New Zealand businesses become aware of the positive impact of dogs at work, including a happy work culture, improved mental health for workers, increased productivity, and reduced absenteeism.

Most recent polls have revealed that 53 per cent of dog owners would attend the workplace more often if they could bring their dogs to work.

Frog Recruitment managing director Shannon Barlow explained the data shows that dog-friendly workplaces could bring major benefits for companies when attracting and retaining top talent can be a challenge for many employers.

“For most businesses operating in this challenging economic environment, keeping their workforce engaged and satisfied in their work is a higher priority than ever.

However, attracting and retaining talent is more critical than ever, and if workers are in favour of canines in the office, this can be an attractive recruitment tool, Barlow said.

Last year’s competition had 346 canines from Pukenui to Invercargill square off for the hotly contested titles.

Odin, the golden labrador, took out the supreme trophy in 2022. A regular fixture at Aria Gardens rest home in Albany, Auckland, Odin was chosen for brightening up the day for all who live there.

His owner, Aria Gardens administrator Chontelle Bartlett, explained Odin had supported many Aria Gardens residents from their entry into aged care right through to their end stages of life, and he has touched the lives of hundreds of people.

“Residents come daily to give him his favourite throat rubs; they’re encouraged to walk him even when it’s hard and not having a good day. Seeing their eyes light up and their huge smiles when they see him makes every day worthwhile.

“Days can get tough, and staff often come up for a cuddle or just to chat with him. Everybody walks away with a smile,” Bartlett said.

JetPark Hotel, Frog Recruitment and dog trainer and behaviourist Mark Vette will be this year’s judges.

The winners will be announced live on Frog Recruitment’s Facebook, Linkedin, and YouTube channel on August 25, and the Top Office Dog winner will receive the Top Dog trophy.

Top Dog submissions will be open from July 10 to August 13. Entries for the competition are open now at www.nztopdog.co.nz