NZ musicians join Hawke's Bay Orchestra concert

Violinist Monique Lapins and violist Gillian Ansell will perform with the Hawke's Bay Orchestra. Photo / Supplied

Two leading New Zealand musicians will join the Hawke's Bay Orchestra concert this Sunday.

After the success of its March fundraising concert, the Hawke's Bay Orchestra is returning to present a Sunday afternoon concert in Havelock North, featuring works by Beethoven, Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga and Mozart.

The Mozart Sinfonia Concertante is a 'double' concerto, featuring viola and violin soloists.

Two of New Zealand's most experienced players will be performing with the orchestra - violinist Monique Lapins and violist Gillian Ansell.

Gillian made her soloist concerto debut as a violinist with the Auckland Philharmonia at the age of 16.

She began playing the viola to help with her violin technique when she as a student at the Royal College of Music in London and "fell in love" with the sound.

Studying also in Germany and working professionally in London, she then returned to New Zealand to become a founding member of the New Zealand String Quartet (NZSQ) in 1987.

In 2008, Gillian was made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit (MNZM) for her outstanding services to music in this country.

Monique began her violin studies at the age of 6 and as a chamber musician has participated in chamber music programmes and festivals around the world.

She was a former emerging artist with the Australia Chamber Orchestra and has toured extensively with major chamber orchestras and the Singapore Symphony.

She joined the NZSQ in 2016.

"Hawke's Bay has a phenomenal opportunity to enjoy the brilliant playing of two of the country's finest musicians in the Sinfonia Concertante, which is a bubbling concerto full of excitement and tender expression," HBO musical director and conductor José Aparicio says.

The orchestra will also perform Beethoven's Symphony No 7 and Spanish Basque composer de Arriaga's Los esclavos felices The Happy Slaves overture.



The Details:

What: Hawke's Bay Orchestra concert

When: Sunday, May 16, 2.30pm

Where: Blyth Performing Arts Centre, Iona College

Admission: Adults $20, children under 18 free