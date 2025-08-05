Advertisement
Number of high-security beds at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison could rise by up to 460, document shows

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

The number of inmates held in high-security at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison could increase if an expansion plan goes ahead. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Department of Corrections is considering expanding Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison to accommodate up to 464 more high-security inmates.

If it goes ahead, it would turn it into one of the largest prison facilities in the country by 2045, Labour says.

National’s Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd and Corrections say it’s

