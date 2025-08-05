The number of inmates held in high-security at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison could increase if an expansion plan goes ahead. Photo / Warren Buckland
The Department of Corrections is considering expanding Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison to accommodate up to 464 more high-security inmates.
If it goes ahead, it would turn it into one of the largest prison facilities in the country by 2045, Labour says.
National’s Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd and Corrections say it’sa “potential project”, and nothing has been confirmed.
In the Department of Corrections’ long-term network configuration plan 2025-2045, Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot said the prison population was projected to grow in the long term, and the country needed to plan for it now.
It said the population would increase rapidly until June 2028 and then rise gradually until June 2035.
In a section of the long-term network configuration plan entitled The Future Prison Network – what could the prison network look like in the next 20 Years, the plan calls for new high-security capacity at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison.
Between 240 and 720 new high-security beds would be built at the facility, to replace 256 existing beds deemed to be poor quality, the plan shows.
The report also mentions the refurbishment of six hut units – typically low-security buildings for prisoners nearing release – which would improve quality and decrease bed numbers in these units from 380 to 252.
A spokesperson from Corrections said on August 4, 2025, Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison had 755 operational beds, 68 of which were vacant.
Labour Corrections spokeswoman Dr Tracey McLellan said the party had warned before the 2023 election that the coalition Government was laying the groundwork for a “mega-prison” in Hawke’s Bay.
“The plan for up to 720 new high-security beds turns Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison into one of the largest custodial sites in the country,” McLellan said.
“People in Hawke’s Bay didn’t ask for a mega-prison. They asked for better housing, safer communities and support for youth – not more cells.”