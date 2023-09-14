Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Election 2023: MP’s claim of National-Act ‘mega-prison’ in Hawke’s Bay dismissed as ‘fear campaign’

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Tukituki MP Anna Lorck claims Hawke's Bay Regional Prison could become a "mega-prison" if Act's Corrections policy becomes Government policy. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck claims Hawke's Bay Regional Prison could become a "mega-prison" if Act's Corrections policy becomes Government policy. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck has been accused of attempting a “fear campaign” after claiming Hawke’s Bay could become the site for a “mega-prison” under a National and Act Government.

Lorck, first in a press release

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today