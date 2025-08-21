NPC: Magpies ready to take on mighty Cantabs

Hadlee Hay-Horton (right) in his last starting line-up match for the Magpies, a win over Canterbury 12 months ago in Christchurch. He gets a chance to make it a double in the No. 1 jersey against Canterbury on Friday night at McLean Park. Photo / Photosport

Prop Hadlee Hay-Horton gets his first starting line-up run for the Magpies this season with a proud record to defend against the propping dynasty of Canterbury at McLean Park tomorrow.

Just turned 29 and a relative late-bloomer in the NPC sense, he has become a regular impact player off the bench for the Magpies, and last started in a single-digit jersey when the Magpies beat Canterbury 27-21, with nine changes from match-to-match, in Christchurch on August 28 last year.

With 20 games for Heartland union Whanganui in four seasons before returning to Hawke’s Bay at the start of last season, and playing club rugby for champions Taradale, that win was one of eight he’s enjoyed in 10 appearances for the Magpies, including all three off the bench in the 2025 Bunnings NPC premiership to date.

Replacing rested Josh Smith at loosehead, he becomes just the 19th starting line-up player named this year by Magpies head coach Brock James, who for the top-of-the-table clash returns lock Geoff Cridge, flanker Miracle Fai’ilagi and halfback Ereatara Enari to the 15 for a match Hawke’s Bay Rugby hopes will attract more than 7000 fans.