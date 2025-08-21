NPC: Magpies ready to take on mighty Cantabs

Added to the bench are squad newcomer and Tech Old Boys loose forward Nik Patumaka, and Le Roux Malan, a member of the 2024 squad.
The team for the match starting at 7.10pm is: Hadlee Hay-Horton, Jacob Devery (co-captain), Pouri Rakete-Stones, Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (co-captain), Miracle Fai’ilagi, Cooper Flanders, Devan Flanders (vice-captain), Ereatara Enari, Harry Godfrey, Lukas Ripley, Kienan Higgins, Nick Grigg, Jonah Lowe, Zarn Sullivan. Subs: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Nik Patumaka, Lolani Faleiva, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Frank Lochore, Folau Fakatava, Le Roux Malan, Andrew Tautevalu.
The Hawke’s Bay Tui women’s team play their weekend’s NPC Farah Palmer Cup match against Manawatu Cyclones in Palmerston North on Sunday.
