Hawkes Bay Today

Novice fossil hunter spots important find in Hawke's Bay fossil hotspot

3 minutes to read
Brent Beaven, a senior manager with the Department of Conservation, found the fossil in a 70kg rock, where the fossil-rich Mangahouanga Stream enters a tight gorge. Photo / Supplied

Brent Beaven, a senior manager with the Department of Conservation, found the fossil in a 70kg rock, where the fossil-rich Mangahouanga Stream enters a tight gorge. Photo / Supplied

A part of Hawke's Bay known for yielding finds from another time has yet again borne fruit for a beginner fossil hunter.

Senior Department of Conservation manager Brent Beaven found a rare marine mammal fossil

