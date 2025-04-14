Nourished for Nil has officially opened Whare Whāngai, making it the second social supermarket store in Hawke’s Bay.
The store on Queen St West in Hastings is a collaboration with Foodstuffs North Island, who fully stocked the supermarket for the opening and would contribute $50,000 annually.
The launch on Monday came 18 months after the organisations partnered to open the region’s first social supermarket in Napier, a collaboration that has provided dignified food support to many local families.
The Hastings social supermarket will operate under the same model as other social supermarkets, allowing agency-referred individuals and families facing food insecurity to shop for groceries in a supermarket-style environment while paying only what they can afford.
“We see a lot of tears in our social supermarket.”
Willa Hand, head of social supermarket for Foodstuffs North Island, said they were thrilled to be working with Nourished for Nil again.
“These stores are about offering dignity, choice, and wraparound support to people experiencing food insecurity. The Napier store has had a great impact, and we know this new Hastings location will do the same.”
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.