Norsewood flower show blooming rewarding

Heather Cheer with rhododendrons at the Norsewood Flower show four years ago. Photo / NZME

Heather Cheer with rhododendrons at the Norsewood Flower show four years ago. Photo / NZME

It might have had humble beginnings, but the Norsewood Flower Show has grown from year to year and its organiser Heather Cheer is thrilled to see the progress.

"I get so much enjoyment from our flower show," she said.

The Women's Institute once ran its own flower show but when that ended, Cheer - who has lived in Norsewood for many years - felt there was a need to recreate the show.

"We have some really good gardeners in this area," she said.

Her motivation was not only to share her own passion for gardening but also to foster a love of nature and the reward of seeing flowers in full bloom.

The show, which has been organised for at least 10 years by a dedicated committee, has certainly seen some amusing stories in its time.

One year, a farm worker had a camellia shrub growing at the cottage he was living in and suggested to his wife that they enter it in the flower show.

Who picked the show entry and presented it is something Cheer didn't know, but it won a prize.

"That family got such a buzz. The reward was huge."

She had many similar stories and that was what it was all about for her.

"Every year that I've worked to make this happen, there has been a story.

"It's like a million dollars. It's more than money can buy. That's what motivates me."

The local school was also encouraged to enter in pursuit of prizes, including best junior exhibit.

As was the preschool, although those entries weren't judged.

One year, the children from the preschool, with the help of their teachers, made a display out of cupcake paper cases, in which they put individual flowers and decorated them.

They were then displayed on a cake plate stand.

"They stole the show. They were just so colourful. They were gorgeous."

This year the flower show will be held at the VTS Room at Norsewood and Districts School on November 12 and 13.

In previous years it had been held at the Hovding Hall but due to the building being condemned, the show could not be held there.

One of the entries from last year. Photo / Supplied

There will be 17 categories, which include flowers such as poppies, irises, peonies and perennials, as well as shrubs such as rhododendrons, camellias and lilacs.

Roses would have three sections.

"We've kept that as such because you can't judge a little miniature rose against a beautiful big floribunda which just wows your socks off," Cheer said.

Those wanting to enter will need to have their entries in by 9.45am on the first day, with judging at 10am.

Judging can take up to two hours.

"We have very professional judges," Cheer said.

"We are so lucky to have them. They really know their stuff."

There will be first, second and third-place winners and a highly commended award for each section.

Presentations of prizes will be at 2.30pm on the Friday.

Cheer said prizes had been sponsored by Mitre 10 in Dannevirke, which she was very grateful for.

"They've been a huge supporter," she said.

The show was free to enter.

"I think that's the best thing about it. You might have one special bloom in your garden that you think is just wonderful and good enough to bring to a show."

Entry to the venue will be from Horsa St.

The hall will be open for viewing from 2pm to 3.30pm on Friday and 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

Schedules can be obtained from the Dannevirke and Norsewood Information Centres, New Zealand Natural Clothing store or the Norsewood School.

For further information contact Heather Cheer on (06) 374 0864.