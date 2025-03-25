“We have got a great brigade that supports you and builds your courage up.”
She said she remembered all the fires she attended, some more difficult than others.
“It is absolutely gut-wrenching going to a house fire and seeing someone’s life go up in flames.”
Domper said in that situation there were many considerations to their response.
“You have to have compassion for people and be a listening ear for them and a shoulder to cry on, and just continue to try and do your job and get the fire out to minimise damage.”
When asked what was next, Domper said she already had the books ready to study to become a senior firefighter.
“It’s just a matter of trying to find the time to actually sit down and do it, between work, home life and the fire brigade it does get quite busy.”
Domper wanted to give a special thanks to her family and her workmates who always picked up the slack when she had to take off with a moment’s notice.
“My kids and my husband put up with a lot.”
Also honoured at the awards were Sarena Montgomery with a 25-year service gold star, Sheryl Davis and Tatiana Jarvis who received certificates of three years of service, and Dannevirke chief fire officer Peter Sinclair who received a 28-year service clasp.
