She said when the time came she was in such a rush to join the crew to help with a call out to a crash, that she forgot an important part of her kit.

“I was so nervous I forgot my helmet, but somebody else had my back and remembered it for me.”

Norsewood Chief Fire Officer Wayne Montgomery (left) with firefighter Amy Domper who received a long service, good conduct 14-year medal at the honours night in Norsewood.

Originally from Napier, Domper works at Norsewear in sales and dispatch.

She said her decision to become a firefighter was made when working at a pub and a workmate who was also a firefighter suggested she join.

“I just got chatting to her and I was like ‘that sounds pretty cool’ and she said ‘come down to a training and see if you like it’.”

Domper said the first training hooked her in and she worked hard to become a qualified firefighter.

“I joined because I just wanted to give back to my community and help out - I am a true person who wants to help when people are in need.”

She said she hadn’t stopped to reflect on the 14 years of service, training, and the adrenaline rush that came with helping during an emergency.

“Every single call out is different - we go to some really minor ones to some really major ones, and some of them you do start to get nervous.

“You get all those emotions going through you.”

Domper said she was grateful for her team of Norsewood firefighters, especially since she had her third child.

“We have got a great brigade that supports you and builds your courage up.”

She said she remembered all the fires she attended, some more difficult than others.

“It is absolutely gut-wrenching going to a house fire and seeing someone’s life go up in flames.”

Domper said in that situation there were many considerations to their response.

“You have to have compassion for people and be a listening ear for them and a shoulder to cry on, and just continue to try and do your job and get the fire out to minimise damage.”

When asked what was next, Domper said she already had the books ready to study to become a senior firefighter.

“It’s just a matter of trying to find the time to actually sit down and do it, between work, home life and the fire brigade it does get quite busy.”

Domper wanted to give a special thanks to her family and her workmates who always picked up the slack when she had to take off with a moment’s notice.

“My kids and my husband put up with a lot.”

Also honoured at the awards were Sarena Montgomery with a 25-year service gold star, Sheryl Davis and Tatiana Jarvis who received certificates of three years of service, and Dannevirke chief fire officer Peter Sinclair who received a 28-year service clasp.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.