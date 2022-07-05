Last year's nominees in the Wackrow Memorial Youth Award. From left: Jarrod Hape, Tama Ngati-Ruaporo, Matilda Panchaud (winner), Paige Appleton and Chianne Lyford-Shields. Photo / Leanne Warr

Nominations are open for the Wackrow Memorial Youth Award.

The award is for youths aged between 14 to 19 who are involved with activities in the Dannevirke area and have lived in the North Tararua ward.

Graeme Wackrow died in a car accident in 1984. Photo / Police Museum

It was named in honour of Graeme Wackrow, a Dannevirke constable who died in a 1984 car accident at the age of 25 whilst serving in the police.

His parents decided to donate a trophy three years after his death.

Nominees would be judged on their community service and contribution to local voluntary organisations and groups.

The winner would receive a trophy and $500.

Information and nomination forms are available from the Dannevirke service centre of Tararua District Council, Dannevirke High School office and Dannevirke police station.

Applications close July 29.