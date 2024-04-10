No storm, just hot April nights for Hawke’s Bay

Westland is in line for up to 35 millimetres of rain an hour this morning. Video / NZ Herald

Hawke’s Bay is not only expected to be spared the wrath of a storm hitting more western regions but is also having some of its hottest April temperatures, especially at night.

Temperatures in Hawke’s Bay today soared over 27C, about 7 to 8C above average April highs of about 19C, and in Napier the minimum temperature on Thursday night is forecast by weather agency Metservice to be 20C – double the average April minimum.

Autumn colours in Hawke's Bay, where unusually warm April temperatures are defying the odds faced by storm hit western regions. Photo / Warren Buckland

A high of 27.9C was reported in Wairoa before 1pm. Hastings had a peak of 27.7C, and at about 4pm was holding the nationwide high of 27.5C.

Meteorologist John Law told Hawke’s Bay Today: “It’s all happening away out west. You’re in a great spot.”

Some rain, possibly heavy, is forecast in most areas on Friday, with some winds in places such as Māhia Peninsula and inland on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō, but with temperatures still in the low to mid 20s ahead of a return to mainly fine and warm weather for the weekend.

Law confirmed late today there were no warnings in place for Hawke’s Bay and other eastern districts, but said that because of the wind potential travellers should keep in touch with weather forecasts.

The Bay’s reprieve is driven by the northwesterlies, and Law says that when it comes to the rough stuff it is the western ranges keeping it away from the region.

The heavy rain befalling the western regions, and causing power supply issues on the West Coast, notorious for some of the heaviest rainfall recordings in New Zealand, was expected to extend to the North Island from Thursday to Friday.

MetService orange heavy rain warnings were in place for parts of Fiordland, Southland, Westland, Otago, Canterbury, Buller, Tasman, and Marlborough, from Thursday evening for Mount Taranaki.