No new Covid cases at Taradale High School after student tests positive, 74 close contacts

There was no fresh Covid cases confirmed at Taradale High as at Sunday morning. Photo / Ian Cooper

There was no fresh Covid cases confirmed at Taradale High as at Sunday morning. Photo / Ian Cooper

There has been no fresh Covid cases confirmed at Taradale High School in Napier after a student returned a positive result.

On Friday evening, it was confirmed a student at Taradale High School had tested positive for Covid 19.

As at Sunday late morning, there had been no further confirmed cases of staff or students at Taradale High School, the Hawke's Bay District Health Board confirmed.

"Seventy-four close contacts have been identified following the confirmed case of a student at Taradale High School with Covid 19. All those involved are following public health advice," a Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said.

It comes as seven new Covid cases were announced on Saturday in Hawke's Bay which included the Taradale High student.

Any new cases for Hawke's Bay will be announced about 1pm on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health website, the self-isolation period for close contacts is 10 days from last exposure, with Covid tests required immediately and on day five and eight.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board also confirmed there had not been any further cases at Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North, where four pupils tested positive at the start of last week.