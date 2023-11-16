Nireaha War Memorial Library marks a centenary

Barry Mason (fifth from the right) laid a wreath to commemorate Nireaha War Memorial Library's centenary and to honour all the people from Nireaha who served in the war. This was part of the valley's observance of Remembrance Day.

Eketāhuna resident Barry Mason’s father served in World War I and earned a military medal for his service.

Linda Haddon (nee Petersen) lost a brother in the Vietnam War.

Both went along to help commemorate the centenary of the War Memorial Library at Nireaha on Armistice Day.

Nireaha resident Charlie Death says it was in 1923 when the first stone was moved for the building.

Discussions for the library are noted in an article in April 1923, found in Papers Past.

The article states: “At a meeting of subscribers to the Nireaha Memorial, the recommendation of the committee ‘that a memorial library in concrete be erected on the Nireaha Domain’ was adopted.”

Charlie gathered a few locals from the community, and more than 20 people went along on Armistice Day to mark the occasion.

A wreath lies at the bottom of the roll of honour for those who served in World War I.

Barry was asked to lay a wreath at the library.

Charlie says he’d also asked Linda to come along.

The roll of honour for World War II also includes a plaque for Bryan Petersen who died in Vietnam.

He says her brother Bryan was one of about 27 New Zealanders who died in the Vietnam War.

“When he died in 1968, they buried them over there,” Charlie says.

But the Eketāhuna community stood up and paid for Bryan’s body to be repatriated, and he is buried in a local cemetery.

He says Linda spoke at an Anzac service a few years ago to thank the Eketāhuna community for what they did.

“It makes you so happy that people can do that sort of thing.”

The memorial library includes photographs of many of the servicemen who went over in both World War I and World War II.

Charlie says 52 men went to fight in World War I, but 12 didn’t make it back, which was tough on the very small community, located a few kilometres from Eketāhuna township.

Members of the community continue to care for the 100-year-old building, which contains some historical photographs.

“We’re very lucky our forebears left us 25 acres of land,” Charlie says, adding that they were able to lease the land, which helps pay for the upkeep of the hall and the library.

“We’re not going cap-in-hand to anyone.”

Wreaths were also laid on Armistice Day at the war memorial in Eketāhuna.