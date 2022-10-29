Nine in the vehicle: One dead, seven injured in horror Napier crash

A Fire and Emergency NZ crew back at the crash scene today as the site is blessed by kaumatua Tiwana Aranui. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are trying to piece together the pieces of a late-night crash in which a heavily-laden car clipped a parked vehicle and flipped, killing one person and injuring seven others just 400 metres from the Napier CBD.

Nine people were believed to have been in the car and Hawke's Bay Hospital media staff confirmed seven people were in hospital, three in a critical condition including one who had been flown to hospital in Wellington and another who was to be flown to hospital in Christchurch.

Four others were reported to be in serious but stable conditions in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

All were aged in the 20s, the staff said, and Hawke's Bay Today understands at least two are closely related to the deceased.

Police evidence marking in Shakespeare Rd, Napier, highlights the path of a car moments before Saturday night's fatal crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

The crash happened about 11.50pm on Saturday, on an uphill stretch of Shakespeare Rd with parked vehicles on both sides of the road between Browning St on the fringes of the CBD and Coote Rd at the top of the hill.

Residents described the horror scene before them as they rushed outside after hearing the crash, one saying the car was travelling uphill when, having rounded a bend to the right, it veered to the left.

Evidence marked by police indicated the front tyres had yawled across the road, to where the car clipped the right rear of a parked vehicle and "must have become airborne", a resident said. It flipped and came to rest on its driver's side, on the opposite side of the road and facing almost in the direction from which it had come, and in one of the few marked roadside parking spaces without a parked vehicle at the time.

One resident said that by the time he got outside it seemed there were already a "couple of hundred" milling around the scene or running towards it, many in Halloween party dress, some with blood or fake blood making for some confusion as to who had been in the crash and who had not.

"It was havoc," he said. "I've never seen anything like it in my life."

Some sources said 8-9 people were in the vehicle and that that the deceased was a female thought to have been in the rear.

A police officer investigating the scene of Saturday night's fatal crash in Shakespeare Rd, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Residents also said at least one fight or scuffle developed among people around the scene, as rescuers worked with the injured, and removed the wreckage of both the crashed car and the parked vehicle it had hit.

Serious crash investigators were on the scene almost immediately, and the road remained closed until at least dawn, residents said. Yellow marks painted on the road by investigators highlighted the path of the crashed car.

Some residents have wanted speed-calming steps in the area to curb the speed of vehicles travelling both uphill and downhill, similar to the otherwise widely-condemned six speed humps installed on the northern up-and-downhill side Shakespeare Rd, between Coote and Battery roads, in May last year.

The fatality took the provisional road toll nationwide to 307, the highest January-October toll in at least five years. There had been at least 10 in Hawke's Bay and Tararua.

Police had by midday released no other information apart from a release about 7.30am confirming a person had died.

Hawke's Bay Today understands at least two siblings of the deceased, all from the Hastings area, were in the car, and that another person in the vehicle has been flown to Wellington Hospital.

The scene was blessed late-morning by kaumatua Tiwana Aranui, of Pukemokimoki Marae, in the presence of crash investigators and a fire and rescue crew.