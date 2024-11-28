Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ngāti Kahungunu, which recorded $9m surplus in 2023-2024, is now relooking at Takitimu Seafoods site

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Awhimai Fraser and Auliʻi Cravalho star in Walt Disney Animation Studio's highly anticipated sequel Moana 2. Video / Disney

A turnaround in Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated finances that were hit by multimillion-dollar losses in the failure of fisheries enterprise Takitimu Seafoods has its chairman hopeful the iwi will soon be able to buy the leased site and have it tenanted pending future development.

While the iwi, whose territory extends

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today