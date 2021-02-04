Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga mixed Masters take home the gold

Gold medallists Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga mixed Masters team.

On January 26-30 thousands of whānau participated in the 2021 National Māori Basketball Tournament held at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre.

Teams ranging from Under 9 years to the Masters 45+ age group converged, ready to take home the gold. With Covid lurking around, organisers were unsure as to whether they would get teams in for the tournament, however participants say it was one of the biggest turnouts ever.

From community, regional and international participation, basketball has always been a favourite sport for our Māori whānau.

In 2013 Māori Basketball New Zealand was created to provide greater opportunities for Māori growth as players, officiators, coaches, spectators, supporters and whānau.

Each year whānau come in their droves to represent their iwi at the National Māori Basketball Tournament. It's not just about basketball. There's a lot of laughter, kapa haka, waiata, and strengthening of whakapapa ties that brings that feeling of unity, but it is a competition folks, and everyone wants to take home the gold.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga mixed Masters/ Pakeke were in the unfamiliar position of going into the 2021 National Māori Basketball tournament as the underdog.

The winner of four gold medals in the past five years had failed to make the finals last year so there was a determination to get back to the winner's podium, however it was always going to be a big challenge as the competition has increased each year.

There was however, a feeling of confidence with local Hastings District councillor Bayden Barber being available to play this year having missed last year's tournament and also welcoming in ex Hawke's Bay representative Cheleme AhKiong into the team along with the experience of veteran Jackie Smiler.

These adding to the local legends of Raana Walker, Tzar Smiler, Riki Te Kira, Albie Ellis, Learna Karena, Tuehu Harris and Dustine Saddler there was a feeling that the team could at least return to the finals.

The first game was against last year's champions Ngāti Rākaipaaka. Having their toughest competition up first would be a good test to gauge how well the team would go.

There was a sense of urgency from the tip off with both teams putting their bodies on the line with a number of hard fouls, however in the end Heretaunga used its defence to smother the dangerous Rākaipaaka shooters, ending the game with a comfortable win.

There were rumours that reinforcements were coming for Rākaipaaka which would make things interesting for a possible rematch later in the tournament.

The next game was against Ngāpuhi. This was a "grind it out" type of game with Ngāpuhi holding the early lead with some hot shooting from the three point line. Heretaunga slowly got back into the game by getting to the free throw line and getting good minutes from the bench.

Heretaunga managed to edge out Ngāpuhi for the victory. The next game was against Ngāti Tuwharetoa, who also started strong but didn't have the legs to keep up with Heretaunga's pace, leading to an easy win.

Going undefeated in pool play meant a semifinal matchup with Ngāti Maru-Hauraki. Hauraki who qualified second in the other pool had lots of size and height but again could not keep up with the pace and shooting of the Heretaunga team.

In the third quarter the lead soon ballooned, allowing the bench to get some good minutes. On the other semifinal, Rākaipaaka comfortably dispatched of Ngāti Koata leading to a much anticipated rematch for the final.

Ngāti Rākipaaka were playing good basketball and came into the final with a lot of momentum.

They had some dangerous shooters so the focus of the Heretaunga team was to shut them down as much as possible while getting our own shooters open looks at the basket.

The game was an arm wrestle with Heretaunga taking the early lead but Rākaipaaka hitting back in the second quarter to take the lead into half time. Like the first game there was no-quarter given, leading to a physical game and some hard fouls.

The third quarter was a close affair with nothing between the two teams. The fourth quarter proved the turning point of the game with Heretaunga getting to the free throw line and a timely three-pointer by Tzar Smiler meant Heretaunga held a two point lead with under 30 seconds to go.

Rākaipaaka had the ball and went for the game winner, but again Heretaunga's defence proved the difference, holding on for the 42-40 win.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga were elated with the win, especially going into tournament as the dark horse underdog.

"E mihi ana ki te haukāinga a Te Arawa waka, nā rātou tēnei kaupapa i whakahaere, nā rātou anō ngā waka huhua o te motu i raupī i raro i te hākinakina poitūkohu." Bayden Barber