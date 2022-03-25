James McMenamin, the new Hastings i-SITE and visitor experience manager, is looking forward to welcoming visitors and locals through the i-SITE doors.

In tourism news, Hastings has been getting ready to welcome overseas visitors and strengthening Hastings' tourism by appointing "the best people for the job".

The new Hastings i-SITE and visitor experience manager James McMenamin and the rest of the team are preparing to welcome international visitors with many changes and improvements underway.

The role of visitor experience manager had been inactive within the Hastings i-SITE for the past two years due to the Covid-19 downturn.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said the recent appointment of McMenamin signals the start of positive change and growth for tourism within the Hastings CBD and broader district.

The new manager has spent nine years as assistant manager at The Farm, a luxury lodge at Cape Kidnappers.

He brings a wealth of tourism knowledge, customer service experience, and a wide array of international contacts to i-SITE.

McMenamin said he was proud to take up his new role and looked forward to welcoming visitors and locals through the i-SITE doors to discover all the great things to see and do in Hastings and greater Hawke's Bay.

The Hastings i-SITE is open six days a week in the Westerman's Building and offers visitor services, bookings and tickets, and an array of retail souvenirs.

In the middle of this year, the Hastings i-SITE will relocate to the Municipal Building on Heretaunga Street East.

A list of the other tenants moving into the Municipal Building will be revealed in coming weeks.

The building is in the final stages of development and is the last piece of the Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Event Centre project.

Its completion will mark a significant milestone in the Toitoi redevelopment project.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said he was pleased to see Hastings add considerable weight to the city's tourism offering.

"It is wonderful to see this level of investment into our region's tourism infrastructure.

"Investment in infrastructure like this enhances the visitor experience of Hawke's Bay and ensures our region continues to be a wonderful place to visit."

Along with the new i-SITE manager, the HDC has appointed Vicky Roebuck to the position of Hastings District Council marketing and brand lead.

Roebuck has worked with Hawke's Bay Tourism for more than eight years and spent five years in marketing and PR.

She brings extensive experience with her background as a communications consultant specialising in tourism, food, wine and events.

Hastings District Council group manager for marketing, communications and engagement Naomi Fergusson said she was delighted to announce these new appointments and saw them as another critical step in promoting Hastings.

"Hastings district and the city centre have gone from strength to strength in recent years, with more great developments in the pipeline."