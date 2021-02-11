New mural celebrating Pasifika community unveiled at Hastings library

New mural depicting the journey of early Pasifika ancestors to New Zealand unveiled at the Hastings War Memorial Library. Photo / Paul Taylor

A new mural depicting the journey of early Pasifika ancestors to New Zealand has been unveiled at the Hastings War Memorial Library.

The colourful mural, painted by Brandon Blair of Crimson Flower Ltd, aims to bring Pacific culture back to Hastings CBD.

Close to 100 people gathered at the Hastings War Memorial Library to unveil and bless the mural painted on the eastern wall of the building.

The mural forms part of Arts Inc. Heretaunga's culture canvas initiative, which is behind three other murals to have appeared in the city over the last year.

The organisation's community arts development manager Pietsch Leiser said the aim was to celebrate diversity and "bring Pacific culture to the forefront in the middle of town."

Depicting the journey of the early Pasifika to Aotearoa, the mural shows the past on the left hand side of the artwork, and the present/future on the right.

Flaxmere councillor Peleti Oli connected Leiser with the district's Pasifika Student Leadership Group who drew up design concepts, which Brandon Blair brought to life.

Student Leadership Group member Elijah Ioane said the designs came from a wide range of Polynesian countries including Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands, Niue, Tokelau and Papua New Guinea.

"After we gave them to Brandon, we were surprised to see how close the final design was to what we had supplied," he said.

"It was amazing to see the process of stenciling and painting the mural on the wall."

At the blessing, Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was a privilege to unveil the artwork.

"It signifies what the Pacific means to us in Hastings," she said.

"We are proud of our Pacific community and what they contribute to make Hastings a great place to live."