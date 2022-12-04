New members welcome at CHB Red Cross

CHB Red Cross members Sylvia McCleary, who recently received a 10-year award and a Special Appreciation for Contribution award, with Barbara Herbert, chairwoman of East Coast Area Council, and Fay Kittow, who received a 50-year award for contributing to Meals on Wheels.

Red Cross began in New Zealand in 1914, with the first branch being formed at Wallingford, south of Waipukurau, by Mrs John Ormond, who organised parcels to be sent to Kiwi servicemen overseas.

At that stage, the New Zealand entity belonged to the British Red Cross, but after the 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake, it became the New Zealand Red Cross.

There were several branches in the area: Wallingford, Pōrangahau, Omakere, Waipawa, Takapau, Ruataniwha and Waipukurau.

These have been amalgamated to form the Central Hawke’s Bay branch.

Red Cross Central Hawke’s Bay is a large branch with more than 200 members - at least 125 of them active - meeting the needs of the community in a variety of ways.

Meals on Wheels is largest user of Red Cross volunteers in the region, and the past year saw 7900 meals delivered, an average of 650 per month.

CHB Red Cross members from left: Eva Gollan, treasurer; Kathy Smith; Anneke Gelling; Lesley Taylor, president; and Jane Ormsby.

The branch helps with Blood Bank in Central Hawke’s Bay several times a year.

Families are referred to the Red Cross Central Hawke’s Bay for winter warmers and other forms of aid. Referrals from other agencies help the organisation to understand exactly what is needed around the district so the volunteers can target their resources.

First-aid courses are available to anyone and are frequently requested by CHB businesses, while the CHB District Council calls upon the Red Cross’ trained members in emergencies within the district.

Curtain Bank is organised from the Napier branch but covers the whole of Hawke’s Bay, and the local branch welcomes anyone who has old curtains to donate them. Relevant referrals from CHB residents are handled by the Napier branch.

Fundraising is ongoing and varied. A recent Mahjong afternoon at the Waipukurau Bridge Club was very successful and the organisation also caters for appropriate occasions, while traditional Shop Days still occur - giving the organisation’s keen bakers a chance to show their skills.

Monthly meetings are held every fourth Tuesday of the month at 9.30am at the Waipukurau Club, and the Central Hawke’s Bay Red Cross welcomes new members.