New-look children's circus coming to Toitoi in Hastings

The 3 Speed Crunch Box Rebooted show will take place at Functions on Hastings in Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre. Photo / Supplied

A new circus show offering "laugh-out-loud stupidity and side-splitting slapstick" is coming to town.

The 3 Speed Crunch Box Rebooted show is due to take place at Functions on Hastings in Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre on April 29.

Produced by Australian company Dislocate, the new-look children's comedy circus act will use an Auckland-based cast for the tour to avoid issues with MIQ and visas.

The show is the first children's performance at the Hastings venue since Covid.

Previously performed by an Australian cast, the show now features a NZ team and was commissioned by Circus OZ.

Toitoi manager Megan Peacock-Coyle said the venue believes kids deserve to see and experience the arts, and its benefits, as much as adults.

Peacock-Coyle said 3 Speed Crunch Box Rebooted comes with a good reputation and rave reviews from both children and parents.

"We thought it was perfect to bring to Aotearoa," she said.

"We've worked with three other regional venues to make that happen and we're thrilled the producers were open to using a New Zealand cast and touring in the school holidays."

Due to be performed at Functions on Hastings, Peacock-Coyle said the show will offer a more causal and whānau-friendly feel compared to a traditional theatre show.

"In my experience, kids always love acrobatics and tomfoolery, and that is exactly what they'll get with this show," he said.

The 3 Speed Crunch Box Rebooted show will be performed at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre at 10am and 1pm on April 29.