Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

New highway to Manawatū: Missing piece of Hawke's Bay transport puzzle

2 minutes to read

A render showing what part of the highway will look like when completed. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today

Ground has been broken on the new highway from Hawke's Bay to Manawatū, a four-year project that will complete one of the last pieces of the region's highway puzzle.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.