New highway to Manawatū: Missing piece of Hawke's Bay transport puzzle

A render showing what part of the highway will look like when completed. Photo / Supplied

Ground has been broken on the new highway from Hawke's Bay to Manawatū, a four-year project that will complete one of the last pieces of the region's highway puzzle.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in Woodville to turn soil on the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway project along with Transport Minister Michael Wood, Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis, local MPs Tangi Utikere and Kieran McAnulty, iwi and community leaders.

Wood said the new road will reconnect Manawatū, Tararua, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa, helping freight move quicker and assisting the region's economic growth.

"This project is creating hundreds of jobs and has a target to employ 60 per cent locals on the project, which will help upskill the region's workforce," he said.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the road would reconnect the regions and assist economic growth. Photo / Steve Carle

Wood added the new highway will be built to the latest safety standards with a central median barrier, 1.5m wide shoulders, and slow vehicle lanes to allow people to pass heavy trucks safely.

"We're also building back better and the highway will include a safe separated path which will link up to other local pathways, supporting cycle tourism in the region," he said.

The new highway will stretch 11.5 kilometres between Ashhurst and Woodville, with six bridges and structures.

Main construction on the $620 million project will begin early next month.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, centre, is first to break ground on the Te Ahu a Turanga project. Photo / Steve Carle

Michael Wood said the project team is working to protect the environment as much as possible, with around two million plants are expected to be planted:

"They will plant 46ha of native forest, protect and enhance 48ha of existing forest, undertake pest control in 300ha of forest reserve and rehabilitate 28km of streams through planting 110ha of plants around waterways."