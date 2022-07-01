James McMenamin, Hastings i-SITE manager standing in the new building down Heretaunga Street. Photo / Warren Buckland

The new Hastings i-SITE open its doors to the public on Monday, July 4.

Finally opening to the public, the new i-SITE premises were created as part of the redevelopment of the Hastings Municipal Building that began in October 2021.

A Hastings District council spokesperson said, "this i-SITE offers more than the traditional information centre."

"It's innovative and unique, offering information through a mix of digital, interactive and traditional methods to cater for tech-savvy and conventional travellers," they said.

Hastings i-SITE's new home is in the newly renovated Municipal Building on Heretaunga Street. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings i-SITE manager James McMenamin said he believes his i-SITE is the first in the country to debut interactive mapping technology curated specifically to the district.

An interactive mapping touch screen will let locals and visitors virtually explore and get information on where the next what to go within the city.

The new technology isn't the only thing to catch visitors' eyes; the i-SITE shop will be stocked with locally crafted bespoke items.

It also offers a retail selection of Hastings-inspired art, clothing and souvenirs, and general New Zealand-inspired items.

James McMenamin, Hastings i-SITE manager shows off new interactive technology that he believes Hastings i-SITE is the first i-SITE in the country to have. Photo / Warren Buckland

The old Hastings i-SITE was closer to the middle of Heretaunga St.

However, the relocation of the i-SITE was driven by the council's vision to have an urban hub in the Municipal Building.

An HDC spokesperson explained being in the council-owned building will create financial efficiencies and dovetails with the overall Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.

"Including being the location for Toitoi's Box Office, allowing people to buy event tickets for Toitoi as well as other venues and locations around the country," they said.

Hastings i-SITE is home to an interactive mapping screen where locals and visitors can come have a closer look into the district's activities. Photo / Warren Buckland

"With this investment in Municipal Building, including the i-SITE as part of the Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre we have an opportunity leverage these opportunities for our district and local businesses."

The HDC hopes the new building will also further support work done at a national level by Hawke's Bay Tourism.