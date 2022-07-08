New editor for Hawke's Bay Today announced

New Hawke's Bay Today editor Chris Hyde.

Former Hawke's Bay Today news director Chris Hyde has been appointed as the newspaper's editor.

Hyde, who currently works for Stuff, will be in charge of print and online editorial content for the NZME-owned title.

Hyde takes over the role from Craig Cooper, who joined HBT in May 2018 and resigned earlier this year.

Cooper remains working for NZME, from Hawke's Bay.

Hyde is a former Stuff home page editor who has previously worked alongside Cooper at Hawke's Bay Today for three years.

Hyde will commence his role in August.

Cooper welcomed the appointment.

''Chris is a very good journalist and knows the HBT team, and the region. It's great to see him rejoin NZME as editor.''