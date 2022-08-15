Dogs will be prohibited from the Humber St walkway. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Ahuriri Protection Society has been battling for many years to help preserve one of Napier's natural treasures, and last month sent in a submission to the NCC Draft Dog Control review in favour of the council's proposed changes to the dog bylaws.

More than 600 submissions were presented, with the chance to be heard at a public hearing at the Napier War Memorial Conference and Events Centre last month. Ahuriri Protection Society co-founder Sue Mcdonald says this time they were on the same side as the council.

"We always speak at hearings because it carries more weight. We acknowledge that this will disappoint many responsible dog owners, but the Ahuriri Estuary Protection Society strongly supports this."

The Humber Street Reserve will be prohibited for dogs, however, there is access to the bridge via the north side of the estuary on Meeanee Quay, says Napier City Council manager city development Paulina Wilhelm.

Sue says the lower part of Ahuriri Estuary is a designated wildlife reserve and questions how many of New Zealand's wildlife reserves allow dogs.

"Very few, if any. Our society, for decades, has conducted monthly cleanups of this area, especially the current walkway, and sadly, we have noticed an increase in the incidence of dog droppings and discarded dog dropping bags in bushes and long grass. It is common for some dog owners, especially of large dogs, to let their dogs off their leads to run free as they enter the reserve."

She says Ahuriri Estuary is a sensitive natural area for birds to rest, feed and breed.

"We, too, would like the Napier City Council to explore expanding areas for dogs to go to, but not the Ahuriri Estuary."

Sue says the council has control over only the embankment bridge, with DoC operating the rest.

"It's a walkway, not a cycleway. There's poor signage. It's misleading with the limestone path in front of the playground leading to the walkway."

Sue says many dog owners will be upset with the new dog bylaws.

"There are so many pressures on the estuary — pollution, plastic, dog poo, litter — every bit helps. People forget it is a gazetted wildlife reserve."

She says there's going to come a time when we treat the estuary and surrounds as a treasure or it's always going to struggle.

"I love dogs, in the appropriate area. I would personally like to see more areas where dogs can run free. This area has become very popular. The council has listened and is now aware of the issue. The estuary is now acknowledged in many different official documents as a sensitive wildlife refuge."

Although there are not a lot of birds breeding at the estuary, Sue says it is a huge area for birds to rest and feed.

"This is a refuge for the godwits when they fly non-stop from Alaska each year and use the estuary to rest, recuperate and feed."

Sue says her group is also asking for better signage to educate the public about dogs and cycling in the area.

"There have been studies which show how birds get anxious and stressed in the presence of dogs, whether they are on a lead or not."

The new bylaw will be presented to the council for adoption on Thursday, August 25, and becomes effective on Saturday, October 1.