New Dannevirke citizens sworn in

Jeanne with Jacob, 5, Danielle, 7, Janika, 9 and Kelvin Divina love the environment here. "It's very beautiful," Kelvin adds.

Jeanne with Jacob, 5, Danielle, 7, Janika, 9 and Kelvin Divina love the environment here. "It's very beautiful," Kelvin adds.

Kimino Hada jokes her mother was a bit suss when she and husband Shuichi got married.

"My mum said, 'oh you go to New Zealand to see him'."

The couple met a week after she had arrived in the country from Japan and married a year later.

Now the Hadas can rightly call New Zealand their country after this week's citizenship ceremony at Tararua District Council in Dannevirke.

Also being sworn in as citizens were Jeanne and Kelvin Divina, originally from the Philippines, who live in Woodville with their three children and Michael Tiemessen, originally from the United States, who lives in Dannevirke.

Speaking to the new citizens, Mayor Tracey Collis emphasised the commitment made to New Zealand.

"Your commitment to our country does not diminish the importance of your homeland, your heritage, your culture and your tradition."

The ceremony included waiata sung by pupils from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tamaki Nui a Rua.

Mr Hada came to New Zealand in 1999, while his wife moved here in 2002.

They met in Auckland at a party farewelling a friend who was returning to Japan.

The couple have a beef farm near Weber, where they moved in 2009.

Their three children are in secondary school – their two sons attend Palmerston North Boys' High and their daughter is at Napier Girls' High School.

Kimino and Shuichi Hada (with Mayor Tracey Collis) love New Zealand's openness.

They both feel very lucky to be where they are with Mr Hada adding that their neighbours are always very helpful when he needs advice or to learn something new on the farm.

They have found New Zealand to be vastly different from the cities they came from.

The couple love the fact New Zealand's population isn't as dense as Japan.

They both say they feel very comfortable with their lot.

"New Zealanders are good people," Mr Hada says.

Mrs Hada loves the multi-cultural nature of life in New Zealand where there are people who are respectful not only of Māori culture, but also others.

Kelvin Divina moved to New Zealand in 2008, taking up an offer to work as a dairy farmer.

Jeanne and Kelvin, who met at school in the Philippines, had to have somewhat of a long-distance relationship before they got married as Jeanne was working in Cuba at the US naval station.

The couple married in December 2009 and Mrs Divina moved to New Zealand in 2010.

Their three children were all born here and attend school in Woodville.

"We still love our country," Mrs Divina says, but New Zealand definitely has its attractions.

"It's very nice. My kids love it here. The people are kind. People that you don't know they are just 'hi, hello'."