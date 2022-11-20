A pedestrian crossing recently opened near McLean Park in Napier has been damaged in a two-vehicle crash.
The crash happened about 7.30am on Monday on Latham St.
No pedestrians were injured but one person involved in the crash was taken to hospital in a moderate condition, St John ambulance confirmed.
Police and fire services also attended the crash.
A tow truck was at the scene shortly after the incident, and the crossing which included an island with barriers was damaged.