The crash on Latham St near the intersection with Morris St on Monday morning. Photo / Supplied

A pedestrian crossing recently opened near McLean Park in Napier has been damaged in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened about 7.30am on Monday on Latham St.

No pedestrians were injured but one person involved in the crash was taken to hospital in a moderate condition, St John ambulance confirmed.

Police and fire services also attended the crash.

A tow truck was at the scene shortly after the incident, and the crossing which included an island with barriers was damaged.











