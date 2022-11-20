Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

New crossing damaged in crash next to Napier’s McLean Park

The crash on Latham St near the intersection with Morris St on Monday morning. Photo / Supplied

A pedestrian crossing recently opened near McLean Park in Napier has been damaged in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened about 7.30am on Monday on Latham St.

No pedestrians were injured but one person involved in the crash was taken to hospital in a moderate condition, St John ambulance confirmed.

Police and fire services also attended the crash.

A tow truck was at the scene shortly after the incident, and the crossing which included an island with barriers was damaged.




