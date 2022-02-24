Handmade in the Bay, 180 Emerson St, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

At a time when some businesses are having to close their doors, a new craft collective has theirs wide open.

Handmade in the Bay is the brainchild of Maree Cooper, who ran a similar venture in Tauranga. When she moved back to Napier, she decided to open the Emerson St collective, which she runs with friend Fiona Atkinson.

"We started with a core group of craftpeople – Maree and I and five others. We all knew each other through selling at markets and school fetes, and with events being cancelled because of Covid-19, we wanted a place to sell our goods that wasn't affected by the current restrictions," Fiona says.

The number of contributors has risen steadily and the shop now boasts 27 on its books.

A small sign in the shop window inviting craftspeople to sell from the store snowballed straight away with lots of people making inquiries and social media has also helped.

Their aim is to give people an affordable venue to promote and sell their crafts.

"We wanted to be in the inner city because of the foot traffic and there are a lot of empty shops at the moment," Fiona says. "Both Maree and I are born and bred Napier-ites so we reached out to people to help us find a suitable venue."

Contributors pay a weekly rent for their space and aren't required to spend any time behind the counter.

"The price they put on their goods is what they get. Sellers aren't given set places but instead their crafts are spread around the shop to give a gallery feel, although similar items are staged together. It gives their crafts a lot more exposure while customers are browsing."

The exception is larger items like furniture and also art, which have a commission arrangement when pieces sell.

For now the store is open for the rest of February and "hopefully beyond that".

"If we have to vacate we are confident we will be able to find another home in the inner city."

Although the store is booming, getting set up had its challenges — the biggest, Fiona says, was a lack of sleep and time.

"Both Maree and I have been so busy that we don't have much time to make our own crafts. It's not like a consignment arriving from China, unpacking it and putting it on the shelves.

"We also have to produce goods ourselves. It is similar to doing a fulltime job and then at the end of the day going home and starting another job. But we love it and we also make some of our crafts on-site so customers get to see what we are doing and can chat to us about their own journeys."

Fiona believes there's a misconception that crafts are airy-fairy and not well put together.

"Everything we have in the shop is beautifully made and a lot of time and effort has gone into them."

While Maree takes care of the shop layout, Fiona looks after the paperwork. Maree initially filled half the available space and has since moved the shop back three times so their work tables are getting closer and closer to the back of the shop.

"That is how fast we are growing and we hope that we can keep up the momentum and keep presenting customers with new and exciting stock. We never cease to be amazed by what people are making and so many of them are very humble about what they produce."

Maree makes macrame hangers, which are very much back in vogue and she will be starting macrame classes soon. When they opened in December she had seven racks of them, but they have been so popular she is finding it hard to keep up with demand. She also has a background in floristry and makes dried flower wreaths.

Fiona is a salvage artist, turning rusty, crusty, unwanted and unloved metal and wood into owls, creatures and angels.

"I also deconstruct dolls and display them in large bottles, which always takes customers by surprise. Some people think they are creepy and others love them."

Other crafts in the shop include decoupage trays, bottles and furniture, crystal sun catchers, vintage linen bunting and aprons, watercolours, scrapbooking cards, soap, balm, chocolates, pottery, photographic art, gift bottles, bead bugs, vintage journals, French knitting kits, painted stones, distressed furniture, treasure boxes, mosaic art and more.

They don't sell knitting for children because other retailers nearby already have that covered. And they don't carry jewellery for the same reason.

"You have to respect what other shops are doing because life is difficult for everyone at the moment."

Both Maree and Fiona like the vintage, shabby chic vibe, which appeals to a lot of age groups.

"Even if shoppers just come in to look, seeing them smile – with their eyes - lets us know we are doing a good job."

■ Handmade in the Bay, 180 Emerson St, Napier, open Monday-Saturday and during holiday weekends, Sundays as well.