Netball: Central Pulse beat Magic in pre-season match

The Central Pulse have started their pre-season on solid form beating Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic by 20 goals in Napier on Saturday evening.
The Pulse beat Magic 62-42 in front of an almost full crowd at Pettigrew Green Arena.
Magic came out firing shots in the first quarter but the Pulse managed to finish the quarter on almost even terms, trailing by one (13-14).
By half time the home team had begun to pull away (30-22), and went into the last quarter with an 11-point lead over the Bay of Plenty team, seeing out a comfortable victory.
The Central Pulse's first ANZ Premiership fixture is against the Northern Stars at the Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North, April 18.