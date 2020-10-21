'Near record' numbers in ED: Hospital's emergency department under pump

Hawke's Bay Hospital ED department is pushed after a near record number of presentations. Photo File

Hawke's Bay Hospital is "extremely busy" and people are being urged to leave ED for emergencies only and seek medical help for minor illnesses and injuries from their GP, accident or medical centre or call Healthline.



Chief Operations Officer Chris Ash said 166 people presented to the Emergency Department yesterday, which was a near record.



"Unless it was an emergency people could expect to wait a long time as the Emergency Department prioritised patients who needed urgent care," he said.



Ash said Hawke's Bay Hospital had been very busy for a number of weeks with a high number of medical and trauma patients admitted to hospital, which had added to the pressure of the hospital.



"We are also asking people to please respect the pressure staff are under and only have one support person with them when they present to ED, as the waiting room is very busy. People who are considered to have minor medical conditions or injuries will be referred to an accident and medical centre (Hastings Health Centre or City Medical Napier), if they present to the Emergency Department."



There had been a variety of medical and accident related conditions leading to the number of people presenting to hospital, and not any specific condition, he said.



With Labour Weekend approaching if people were feeling sick they should make an appointment with their family doctor before the long weekend and before they got so sick they needed hospital care.



For more information on where to find a family doctor and other health information people could check www.ourhealthhb.nz, which provided health information specifically for Hawke's Bay people. Healthline is also available 24/7 for medical advice 0800 611 116. ENDS