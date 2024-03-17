It was a day for big boats and a much bigger boat as national offshore powerboat racing returned to Napier on Saturday, with a standing ovation at the nearby Napier Port.
The race fleet of seven craft plying the waves off Ahuriri and Westshore - mainly two-man crews in boats up to 10 metres - was dwarfed by the 349m of cruise liner Ovation of the Seas with a towering view from Te Whiti, the port’s ocean-facing No 6 wharf.
While most of the 4000-plus passengers on the short cruise stop were checking out other parts of town, a small number could be seen apparently watching from atop Ovation’s 16 decks and some had filtered into the hundreds of shoreline gazers.
Among them was an apparent travel v-logger telling his followers from a vantage point at Te Karaka at the entrance to the inner harbour what an “amazing” opportunity it was to be at the 11am-noon “Napier 100″ and saying: “I didn’t expect this.”
The race is the oldest in the New Zealand Offshore Powerboat Racing Association’s national drivers’ championship, being first held in the 1970s, and returned after three years off due to the global pandemic and its impact on the business sector.
It was won by defending champion Mike Gerbic, of Auckland, and co-driver Josh Edlin in 10m catamaran Espresso Engineers, beating rival Rainbow Haulage (Colin Dunn and Darren Butterworth) and restoring hopes of retaining the title in the last race at Marsden Cove in Northland.
The fleet remained intact until the withdrawal of father-and-son crew Scott and Charlie Lewis and their boat Doric with steering issues, just a few hundred metres from the moored cruise line and about 10 minutes from the race end.